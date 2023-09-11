Lathrop man ejected from vehicle in Highway 33 crash west of Osborn

A 21-year-old man from Lathrop has been seriously injured in a one-car accident that occurred on Highway 33, four miles west of Osborn, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident took place Monday morning at approximately 8:46 a.m. The driver, identified as Havin C. Marrant, was operating a 1995 Ford, traveling northbound on Highway 33, when the incident happened.

According to Trooper J.W. Smith of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford traveled off the west side of the roadway, and Marrant overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the road. The Ford went off the east side of the highway, striking both a culvert and a fence. The car came to rest in a field, on its wheels, facing northeast.

Marrant, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the car. He was transported to Mosaic Life Care by DeKalb-Clinton Ambulance with serious injuries.

The 1995 Ford suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by US 36 Auto and Diesel. 

Corporal S.J. Cool of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Osborn Fire Department personnel assisted at the scene of the crash.

