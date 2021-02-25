Trenton man pleads guilty to multiple charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Charges stemming from November 25th involving a Trenton man have been amended and he entered a guilty plea in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court on Tuesday. A plea agreement was involved in the case of William Jason Mullenix.

On the charge of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, Mullenix was placed on two years probation, ordered to pay $300 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, a recoupment fee of $39, and the court costs.

On the charge of defective equipment involving brakes, Mullenix was fined $200.50 plus the court costs.

