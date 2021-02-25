Harrison County reports COVID-19 related death; Grundy County receives confirmation of vaccine shipment

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Another COVID-19-related death has been reported in Harrison County, on February 24th bringing the total to 17.

Three more cases of COVID-19 were added, making that total 1,009. Eight hundred fifty-four cases are confirmed, and nine cases are active.

The Grundy County Health Department has received confirmation of COVID-19 vaccine shipments for this week and next week.

Staff is contacting residents on the waiting list, but there are appointments available for individuals in open tiers. Contact the Grundy County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 359-4196.

The health department reports one new COVID-19 case since February 22nd, and active cases dropped by two. There are 1,056 total cases, with 815 being confirmed. Four cases are active. Forty COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

