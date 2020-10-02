Trenton man facing felony drug charges

A Trenton resident arrested by the Highway Patrol the night of Wednesday, September 30th has been charged in Grundy County.

Thirty-five-year-old Cory Burchett faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Burchett had bond set at $10,000 cash only.

