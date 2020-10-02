Last section of Route 6 to be resurfaced in Trenton beginning October 12th

Resurfacing on the final section of Grundy County Route 6 in Trenton will begin soon.

Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, were waiting for the sidewalk work to conclude before they completed the resurfacing between 4th Street and the railroad bridge. This, along with a portion of Oklahoma Avenue and four entrances onto Route 6 east of the railroad bridge, will be the final step in a multi-stage project to resurface and improve shoulders throughout the project limits and to rehabilitate sidewalks within the city of Trenton.

Crews plan to work daylight hours beginning Monday, October 12 and hope to have all work completed in two days. Parking will be limited along Route 6, including around the courthouse and nearby small businesses, during both days of work.

They will begin on the west end of the section at 4th Street and proceed east to the railroad bridge. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. Motorists will encounter delays and may wish to seek an alternate route.

After Route 6 is resurfaced, crews will complete resurfacing of a portion of Oklahoma Avenue north of Route 6 and the approaches from Highland Avenue, Avalon Street, Emma Street, and Kumler Street onto Route 6. During the approach work, drivers will not be able to access those side streets and should use an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

