Temperatures below normal during September in Trenton; rainfall above normal

The September weather summary in Trenton shows temperatures averaging below normal by about four degrees on highs and nearly one degree below normal on lows. Highs averaged nearly 75 degrees and lows averaged nearly 56 degrees. There were mild conditions on several days.

The warmest temperature last month in Trenton was 89 on September 5th. There were no 90s in September and highs reached the 80s on nine dates and the 70s on 14 days.

On the cooler side, highs only reached the 50s on three days, September 8th through the 10th. The coolest temperature in September was 46 on Tuesday, September 29th. It was among four dates with lows in the 40s.

Rainfall in September totaled five and one-half inches at the water plant in western Trenton where official readings and measurements are taken for the National Weather Service. KTTN, in downtown Trenton, measured 3.8 inches of rain last month which was an inch and seven-tenths less than at the water plant.

The five and one-half inches at the water plant was 1.09 inches above normal for September in Trenton. Precipitation for the year in Trenton totals nearly 33 inches (32.98) of rain and melted precipitation which was 93 hundredths of an inch above normal through the end of September.

