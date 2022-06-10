Trenton man crashes car on 18th Street

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton man was taken to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton after a one-car accident at 18th and Bolser streets in Trenton on June 7th.

Trenton Police Officer Chase Houghton reports emergency medical services took the driver, 67-year-old Donald Gene Ragan, to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The car traveled west on 18th Street before, witnesses said, it began to swerve and entered the south ditch directly after Bolser Street. The vehicle struck the culvert at the end of the ditch.

Houghton notes it appears Ragan experienced a medical emergency.

The car had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.