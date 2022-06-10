Auditions for Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Hansel and Gretel” set for July 11 in Gallatin

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Hansel and Gretel” on July 11, at the Courter Theater, 103 S. Main, Gallatin Missouri, from 10:00 am to noon.

Those auditioning should arrive at 9:45 to get registered and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the auditions.

Approximately 50-60 roles are available. Depending on the number auditioning, some students might not receive a part. All students, grades entering 1st through entering 12th grade this fall, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Most students will rehearse four hours and 15 minutes each day, Monday through Friday, from 10 am to 2:15, and will need to bring a sack lunch. The performances are scheduled for Friday, July 15 at 7 pm and Saturday, July 16 at 2 pm.

For more information, message Gallatin Theater League on their Facebook page or call Amy McMahon at 660-605-1718.

This production is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented locally by Gallatin Theater League.