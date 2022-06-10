Linn County Health Center in Brookfield to offer low-cost blood draws

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Center in Brookfield will offer low-cost blood draws later this month. Tests will be available by appointment on June 24th from 7 to 10 a.m.

Tests available will include a thyroid panel for $15; vitamins B12 and D for $12 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. There is a $10 draw fee.

Thirty slots will be available on June 24th. Appointments will be accepted until June 23rd or until all slots are filled.

Attendees are asked to park at the back of the health department and come in at their designated time.

Call the Linn County Health Department to schedule an appointment for the blood draws at 660-258-7251.