Absentee ballots for August 2nd Primary Election available in Livingston County Clerk’s office

Absentee ballots are available in the Livingston County Clerk’s Office for the August 2nd Primary Election. Anyone needing to vote absentee can contact the county clerk’s office to inquire about the process during regular office hours of 8:30 to 4:30 on weekdays.

July 6th is the last day to register to vote for the August 2nd Primary. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is July 20th.

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Chillicothe will be open for absentee voting on July 30th from 8:30 to 12:30.

Special arrangements for absentee voting can be made by calling the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000 extension 3.