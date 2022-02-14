Trenton man arrested on three drug-related charges

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest on Friday of a Trenton man on three drug-related counts from 2021.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kyle Ray Graves has been charged with possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

The meth possession charge and one count of drug paraphernalia possession stem from September 26, 2021. The other count for possessing drug paraphernalia is for March 17, 2021. In both instances, a glass pipe is listed as drug paraphernalia.

Bond is $10,000 cash and Graves is scheduled for an appearance on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

(Kyle Ray Graves booking photo courtesy Trenton Police Department)

