Trenton man arrested in rural home burglary investigation

A Trenton man has been arrested who was allegedly involved in what was described as a home invasion burglary in rural Trenton in July.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 37-year-old Jeremiah Burnett was arrested at Cameron Thursday, August 6th. He has been charged with the felonies of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, and first-degree property damage. He also faces misdemeanor second degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Burnett’s bond is $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, August 11th.

Court documents accuse Burnett of unlawfully entering an inhabitable structure at 565 Southwest Route W for the purpose of committing stealing therein, and there was another person present in the structure who was not a participant in the crime. A probable cause affidavit says the victim was home at the time.

Burnett also allegedly unlawfully entered an inhabitable structure at 567 Southwest Route W as well as damaged two entry doors, two security cameras, and a passenger side window of a vehicle with damages exceeding $750. Court information accuses him of tampering with a motor vehicle, for the purpose of causing substantial inconvenience, by breaking a window and getting mud on the upholstery.

