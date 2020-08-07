Calamity Jane Days set for September in Princeton; several regular events canceled

Calamity Jane Days will be held in Princeton next month. Princeton Chamber of Commerce President Amy Cool says activities September 18th through 20th will be adjusted to support and allow for social distancing.

A few regular events have been canceled because they are not social distancing friendly, however, there will still be live bands, music, and food vendors. There will also be a stand-up comedian and a wine walk featuring Black Silo Winery of Trenton.

Other activities planned for Calamity Jane Days include old-time photos, carriage rides, antiques, and original artwork.

Information on specific times is to be announced later.

Cool encourages everyone who attends to practice social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

