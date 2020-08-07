Additional cases of COVID-19 reported in four northern Missouri counties

Additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in area counties.

The Linn County Health Department’s bi-weekly report shows nine COVID-19 cases have been added since Monday, August 3rd. That brings the county’s total number to 55. Thirteen cases are under isolation precaution, and 39 have been removed from isolation. There have been two antibody positive cases and one COVID-19-related death in Linn County.

The Grundy County Health Department announces one new case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 26. Two of the cases are active. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Grundy County.

The Harrison County Health Department reports 59 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Two of the cases are active, and 56 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Harrison County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received notification of one additional positive case of COVID-19. Livingston County’s cumulative total is 60. Seven cases are active, and 53 have been removed from isolation.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares