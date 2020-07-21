Trenton man arrested for failing to appear in court

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Monday, July 20th on a warrant on failure to appear.

Twenty-two-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Bond for Corbin was previously set at $10,000, 10% cash approved. Bond was revoked Monday, July 20th, and reset to $10,000 cash only. Corbin is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on August 13th.

Court documents accuse him of failing to appear for treatment at the Salvation Army Friday, July 17th as ordered by the court.

