Gilman City Board of Education accepts vendor bids; lunch prices to remain the same as last year

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education recently accepted multiple bids.

Landes Oil’s bid for propane was accepted at 95 cents per gallon. MFA also submitted a bid at 94.9 cents.

Landes and MFA were both accepted for bus and van fuel.

Food supply bids were accepted from Graves and the Trenton and Bethany Hy-Vees. Kohls also submitted a bid.

Advanced Disposal’s bid for trash removal was accepted for $120 per month. It was the only bid received.

Gilman City R-4 lunch and breakfast prices were reviewed and will stay the same. Elementary lunch will be $2.50, elementary breakfast $1.30, high school lunch $2.60, high school breakfast $1.55, adult lunch $3.55, and adult breakfast $1.95.

The tax rate hearing was set for the evening of August 19th at 6:30 before the next board meeting.

The summer school evaluation and report was approved.

In an executive session, the board offered a part-time contract to Andrea Walton for art.

