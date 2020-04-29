Trenton license office to open May 4th with restrictions

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Trenton License Office will reopen Monday, May 4th. The office will be open from 8 to 5 o’clock with social distancing rules in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only four customers will be allowed into the office at one time. Trenton License Office staff asks that each person waits to enter until another person leaves. Other guidelines include one person per transaction, no children, and be prepared to sign transactions with your own pen.

Customers are asked to not enter if they are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, or shortness of breath. They are also asked not to enter if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

