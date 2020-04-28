Rapid Removal not accepting bulky items during COVID-19 pandemic

Local News April 28, 2020 KTTN News
Rapid Removal Logo

Rapid Removal reminds the public that its employees will not take bulky items or items discarded during spring clean-up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is to minimize exposure to sanitation workers.

The company will also not take loose items outside of trash cans, bags, or dumpsters. Move-in or move out trash pick up is suspended. Trash haulers will not come into close proximity to residents. The bag limit is 12, 13-gallon bags of household trash per week. Maintaining weekly trash service takes priority over special requests.

Questions may be directed to the Rapid Removal office at 660-654-4287.

Tags

About KTTN News