Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve drafting ordinance on medical marijuana dispensary

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen Monday evening, on a split vote of three to one, approved drafting a city ordinance reducing the medical marijuana dispensary distance requirement from 1,000 feet to 100 feet from any church, school, or daycare. Board President Carol Walker was the no vote.

The vote was taken after online survey results were announced regarding the distance. Fifty-two of the 68 survey respondents voted for reducing the distance from 1,000 feet to 100 feet. The other 16 voted not to reduce the distance.

The board approved providing a one-time four-foot gravel apron along the lumber yard to the end of the block. City Clerk Hattie Rains reports it is unknown how much the apron will cost.

The board reviewed an ad for a used dump truck listed on the online auction service Purple Wave until May 5th. Placing a bid on the truck was approved pending Public Works Director Mark Morey inspecting the truck. Rains notes the potential cost of the dump truck is unknown because it is an ongoing online auction.

Michael Walker resigned from cemetery mowing. The board approved a low bid from Down to Earth Lawn Care, LLC for Lile Cemetery at $150 and Greenwood/Brown at $500.

City Administrator Lance Rains was approved as the appointed board member for the North Missouri Solid Waste Management District. Barb Ballew was approved as the appointed alternate board member.

Assistant City Clerk Macon Schweizer was approved to be added to the Farmers Bank automated clearing house signature card.

The board discussed credit card fees during the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to not change the current credit card payment structure at this time.

The City of Gallatin was approved for a State Emergency Management Agency grant to reimburse time and equipment. Administrator Rains and Police Chief Mark Richards are keeping a record of expenses related to COVID-19.

Rains has not received an update from the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the financing loan for the purchase of the vacuum trailer. The next financing option for the city to consider is Farmers Bank. Ditch Witch is to pick up the vacuum trailer this week for warranty work for peeling paint.

Snyder and Associates agreed to raise the aerator at the water plant by five feet. The company will pay Ross Construction to complete the work, which will cost $25,000 to $30,000. Rains said engineers hope raising the aerator will help resolve the sludge plugging problems when the water plant is started.

In exchange for the additional cost to the plant, Snyder and Associates requested the City of Gallatin pay the final engineering fees of $6,334.49 to close the project. The board approved paying Snyder and Associates the final engineering fees within 10 days from the date of completion for the aerator project.

The pool at Gallatin will remain closed at this time due to the lack of interest by the public for a pool manager and lifeguards.

The Gallatin City Dump will have new hours effective Friday, May 1st until further notice. The dump will be open by appointment Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 o’clock to noon and Saturdays from noon to 8 o’clock. Residents can still be added to the monthly brush pick up, which is collected on the last Friday of each month.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews have patched holes throughout town with hot mix. They had one remaining patch on Richardson Street. The crews hoped to be able to get hot mix from the City of Trenton.

Discussions have started with engineers regarding the water line replacement along South Main Street. Board President Carol Walker said she has received a few requests for Berry Street to be swept again this year to help control dust.

The board moved into a closed session to discuss legal actions. No announcement was made.

