Trenton Job Center to be closed part of next week while moving to new location

Local News July 6, 2022July 6, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Job Center 810 Washington Street
The Trenton Job Center will be closed for part of next week as it moves from 1104 Main Street to a new location.

The center will be closed July 13th through 15th and reopen July 18th at 810 Washington Street.

Business hours after reopening will be Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm with a break from noon to 1 pm. The Trenton Job Center will be closed Friday.

Anyone who needs assistance during the time the job center is closed is asked to contact the Chillicothe Job Center at 660-646-0671. Messages can also be left with the Trenton Job Center at 660-359-3096.

Anyone needing assistance with unemployment insurance can call 800-320-2519 and press 7 or the Chillicothe Job Center.

