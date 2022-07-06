Death of an inmate reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports the death of a Chillicothe Correctional Center inmate.

Sixty-three-year-old Sharon Atkeson was pronounced dead at Mosaic Medical Center in Saint Joseph on Friday afternoon, July 1st.

Karen Pojmann, Director of Communications for the Missouri Department of Corrections reports Atkeson was found unresponsive on June 29th and was taken by an air ambulance to the hospital where she died on July 1, 2022. An autopsy was to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Atkeson was serving a 35-year sentence for 14 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of incest, and one count of second-degree assault from Lawrence County. She was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 20, 2006.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections via Vinelink)