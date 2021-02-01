Trenton Job Center offers a multitude of supportive services

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Job Center offers information for young adults and dislocated workers interested in schooling and/or job training. Young adults are listed as persons from 16 years old up to 24.

Services offered by the office in downtown Trenton include tuition assistance, supportive services, on the job training, paid work experience, and expenses related to the HiSet or GED program.

The contact for details is Program Director Cathy Scott. Call 660 359 5636 and use extension 13. The Trenton Job Center is at 1104 Main Street in Trenton – in the front portion of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission.

While the office is based in Trenton, Cathy Scott reports the services designed for young adults and dislocated workers are available throughout the nine-county region.

