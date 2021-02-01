Trenton Municipal Utilities accepting applications for Water/Wastewater Utility Workers

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities is currently accepting applications for two Water/Wastewater Utility Workers.

Interested individuals must have or be able to obtain a CDL license and it is preferred applicants have heavy equipment operator experience. Salary will be dependent on qualifications and the successful applicants will be required to meet residency requirements.

Applications will be accepted at Trenton City Hall until the positions are filled. For more information, contact Kenny Ricketts at 660-359-2838.

