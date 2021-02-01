Cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in Grundy and Sullivan counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 38 Shares

A report from the Grundy County Health Department shows the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to drop.

The health department reports 31 cases are active which is nine fewer than the 40 reported last Thursday. The total number of cases is above one thousand for Grundy county but just an increase by four since last Thursday. The total of one thousand and 12 cases includes 781 confirmed and 231 listed as probable. Grundy County Health Department reports the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 36 which is up by one from the previous count.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County also has dropped in recent days.

The Sunday report from the Sullivan County Health Department shows just four active cases compared to eight active cases in their Friday night report. Since testing began, the number of confirmed cases for Sullivan county remained at 842. Sullivan County has had 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

