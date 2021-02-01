Mercer County, along with two other area senior centers make announcements

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The active aging resource center in Gallatin announces it will be closed this week, thus NO grab and go meals nor home delivery.

The senior center reports enough emergency meals were to be delivered today to the Meals on Wheels clients. The active aging resource center plans to re-open Monday, February 8th. For information, call Deanna Lewis, the administrator, at 660 663 2828.

The Mercer County Senior Citizen’s Center will provide grab and go meals and home deliveries this week. Grab and go meals are where you go to the senior center to pick up your meal. Volunteers deliver meals to homebound clients. For more information, or to reserve a meal, call the Mercer county senior citizens center at 660 748 3636.

The North 65 Center in Trenton as of Monday, re-opened to in-person or congregate meals, as well as the daytime activities. Lunch is served weekdays at the Trenton Senior Center from 11 o’clock until 12:30. COVID-19 protocols are being observed. The phone number at the North 65 Center is 660 359 3058.

