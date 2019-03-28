Trenton High School students to compete in Job Olympics

Trenton High School students with special needs will display their skills in various competitions during Job Olympics.

The students will compete in job interviews, laundry, housekeeping, sorting, personal hygiene against other school districts at the event at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe Friday. The students must dress as professionals.

Trenton students learn their skills working in the Black and Gold Coffee Shop at THS and in the new Life Skills classroom. Brenda Thorne and Leslie Austin lead the Black and Gold Coffee Shop and Life Skills class.