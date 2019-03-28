Green Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation to host annual banquet

The Green Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual Hunting Heritage Banquet in April at the National Guard Armory, 900 Industrial Drive in Trenton.

The event will be held at the National Guard Armory of Trenton the evening of April 12th with doors opening at 5:30. The dinner and scholarship presentation will start at 7 o’clock.

Tickets cost $25 each for JAKES, $50 for single adults, and $65 for couples. There are also Early Bird Raffle packs and corporate sponsor options. Tickets should be purchased in advance on the NWTF website. More information on the event may be had by contacting Banquet Chair Robin Chambers at (660) 654-1192 or by email at [email protected]. Information may also be obtained by contacting American Sportsman Rod and Gun.