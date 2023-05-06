Trenton High School coaches speak at meeting of Trenton Rotary Club

Local News May 6, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Trenton High School spring sports coaches spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on May 4th. Track Coach Wes Croy, Golf Coach Travis Mullenix, Tennis Coach David Sager, and Baseball Coach David Shockley discussed their respective sports programs.

Croy reported there are 15 boys and 13 girls out for track. That includes six seniors: Dylan Spencer, Tim Kempton, Levi Johnson, Nick Smith, Andrew Huffstutter, and Ava Simpson.

Mullenix has six golfers, including senior Bo Meeker. The golf team is 10-5-1 in non-conference matches. Riley Gott and Kiefer Tolson have qualified for the state tournament.

Sager said there are nine boys out for tennis, including seniors Tucker Otto and Trent Villacampa.

There are 21 boys out for baseball, including seniors Sam Gibson and Coleman Griffin.

The track, tennis, and baseball teams were getting ready for district competition, with Trenton being the top seed in the district tennis tournament. Trenton will serve as the host for the team event.

During the business meeting, it was announced a retirement party will be held for Rotarian Bruce Constant on May 17th.

The club’s exchange student will also return home to Spain on May 18th.

Jennifer Thies

