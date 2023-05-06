Obituary & Services: Robert Edward “Bob” Melton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Robert Edward “Bob” Melton, age 73, a resident of Waco, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest, Waco, Texas.

He was born the son of Charles E. and Erline (Parnelle) Melton on July 29, 1949, in Guantanamo, Cuba. He graduated high school in Hawaii and entered the United States Navy in Oahu. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Cheri Williams on February 10, 1973, in San Diego, California. She survives of the home.

Bob was a maintenance supervisor for the San Diego Naval Housing Department, retiring after 33 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, doing yard work, and in his younger years, enjoyed woodworking and scroll saw work.



He is survived by his wife, Cheri of the home; son, Daniel Edward Melton and wife, Diana of San Diego, California; daughter, Jennifer Lee Hannum, and husband, Matt of Hewitt, Texas; three grandchildren, Cordell Hannum and wife, Alexandria, Caylee Hannum, and Taylor Melton; one step-grandson, Daniel Kries; two brothers, Danny Melton of Huntsville, Alabama, and Dickie Melton of Toney, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Ann Goldrich, and Patty Mokuau.

Graveside services will be held at Enon Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

