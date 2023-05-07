Audio: Severe storms wreak havoc in north Missouri Saturday evening

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two large holes were blown in the roof of Wesley United Methodist Church, and there was some limited window damage nearby above Grand River Press and at the Grundy County Courthouse, all downtown, on Saturday evening.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs has a preliminary damage report for Grundy County.

Briggs believes it may have been a tornado that damaged the church.

No one was in the Wesley United Methodist Church building when damage was done to the roof over the sanctuary. Pastor Steve Martin spoke with KTTN.

There were no church services at Wesley United Methodist Church on Sunday.

KTTN received several reports of various-sized hail ranging from small to baseball and tennis ball. The larger hail reports came from west-northwest of Gilman City.

1-3/4 inch hail in Albany

2-1/2 inch hail 5 miles north-northeast of McFall

2-3/4 inch hail 2 miles south of Bethany (60 mph winds)

2-3/4 inch hail 6 miles west-northwest of Coffey

1-3/4 inch hail in Trenton by the Emergency Manager (8:00 pm)

2-3/4 inch hail 5 miles south of Trenton

70 mph winds 2 miles south of Gilman City

4-inch hail 1-mile west-northwest of Gilman City (trained spotter)

2-3/4 inch hail 3 miles northeast of Pattonsburg

Reports to the National Weather Service included building and house damage four miles west-southwest of Trenton, with debris covering Highway 6 and Southwest 52nd Street, 16 guage steel siding damaged, and some cattle injured five miles south of Trenton.

Other reports to the National Weather Service included possible tornado damage in the area of five miles east of Linneus, a hog barn roof blown off three miles west of Linneus, wind gusts estimated at 80 to 90 miles an hour three miles east-southeast of Bucklin, 60 to 70 mile an hour winds two miles south of Gilman City and 60 mile per hour winds two miles south of Bethany.

Scott Blair is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

National Weather Service personnel were to assess the damage on Sunday.

(Video credit to Robert Wimer, Trenton)

