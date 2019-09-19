Trenton High School Class of 1974 makes contribution to THS Alumni Scholarship

The Trenton High School Class of 1974 presented a check to the Foundation Trust for THS on Wednesday in the amount of $700.00 boosting the THS Alumni Scholarship in a big way.

Presenting the check were members of the steering committee of the class’s recent reunion with proceeds from the sale of a black & gold barn quilt donated by Black Rooster Creative, window contest prize money and from additional contributions received from classmates.

Kevin Bailey, spokesperson for the Class of 1974 said the Class recognizes the importance of the Foundation Trust for THS and the need to be supportive of graduates of Trenton High School. In turn, the committee felt it beneficial to be supportive of the Alumni Scholarship re-established by the Alumni Association/Foundation Trust. They also encouraged other classes, organizations, and alums to contribute to the scholarship fund that will be presented in the spring of 2020.

Accepting the check were Foundation Board members Dr. John Holcomb and Steve Maxey and making the presentation were Cindy Akers, Kevin Bailey, Kim Cleeton, Bruce Constant, Barbara Harris, Eric Hauck, and Debbie Rongey.

