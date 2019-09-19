Trenton Utility Committee to send recommendations to Trenton City Council

The Trenton Utility Committee voted to send some items to the city council Wednesday evening.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the committee recommends the city council approve a lime sludge removal bid from Midwest Injection, Incorporated for $53.50 per dry ton. Another recommendation involves the council approving Normal Street sewer ditch crossing repair for $41,200.

Urton says Trenton Comptroller Rosetta Marsh is to get financial information on the carbon feed system for the water plant. The Utility Committee moved to take the information to the city council with a recommendation to review it. Discussion on the water line to the wastewater plant was tabled to be reviewed with the 2020-2021 budget.

No action was taken in a closed session for personnel.

