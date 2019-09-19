Tractor cruise to kick off Calamity Jane Days with car show to follow on Sunday

A tractor cruise will kick-off activities for Calamity Jane Days in Princeton this weekend.

The name has been changed for Friday’s all-day event to the Danny Hagan Memorial Tractor Cruise. Spokesperson Duane Place says Hagan and his wife were “instrumental” in planning the cruise each year. Brenda was Danny’s wife who still helps with planning.

The tractor cruise will leave from the Mercer County Fair Barn Friday morning at 9 o’clock. Place says floats from the Princeton R-5 Homecoming will join in the cruise around Princeton before the tractors leave town.

Stops will include the Mercer Square about 10:15 or 10:30 for drinks and snacks, the Ravanna Community Park at noon for lunch served by the Bethel Church Women, and back at the Princeton Square around 4:30.

Awards will be presented at 5 o’clock with the Princeton Chamber of Commerce serving dinner at approximately 5:30 for everyone, not just tractor cruise participants. Homemade ice cream will also be available. The Chamber will also provide music by the Katty Wampus Band on the bandstand Friday evening from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Tractor cruise participants do not have to be from Mercer County as there have been participants in previous cruises from Grundy County, New York, Tennessee, and Michigan.

Spectators can expect a good turnout for the tractor cruise as there are generally 45 to 50 participants.

Among activities during the 59th Annual Calamity Jane Days in Princeton this weekend is the 35th Annual Calamity Jane Car Show.

Registration will be at the bandstand Sunday from 9 o’clock to noon with dash plaques given to the first 75 entries. Vehicles will be parked around the Princeton Square. Ballots will be distributed at noon for participant judging with awards presented at 3:30.

Spokesperson Mike Homedale says prizes will be awarded to the first and second place in original and modified categories. They include antique and street rod, 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s to present, pickup, motorcycle, convertibles, and sports cars. There will also be special awards including best Ford, GM, MOPAR, some other brand, and paint. Six additional plaques will be awarded to entries in the most competitive categories.

The entry fee for the Calamity Jane Car Show is $10.00 which covers multiple entries.

Homedale believes the best time for spectators to view the vehicles is afternoon. The band Hired Gun will perform from 1:30 to 3 o’clock, courtesy of the Princeton City Band Tax.

Pettijohn Auto Center of Bethany, Princeton Auto Parts, Dave’s Body Shop of Trenton, and Johnson’s Service sponsor the car show on Sunday.

More information can be obtained by contacting Mike Homedale at 660-748-3619 or Greg Goodknight at 660-748-3484.

