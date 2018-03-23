Trenton FCCLA students attend State Leadership Conference

Students from Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School attended the annual Missouri Family, Career, Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference, March 11-13, 2018, at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Osage Beach. There were more than 1600 students in grades 6-12 and their teachers in attendance.

This years’ student- developed conference theme was “ Unmask your leadership POWERS” The conference featured speakers and workshops on topics such as preparing for college and careers, leadership skills, anti-bullying programs, and technology’s impact in education, careers, and on the family. In addition to leadership training, honors, and recognition more than 700 students participated in 30 competitive events, including early childhood education, entrepreneurship, culinary arts, fashion design, career investigation, chapter service learning projects and sports nutrition.

The following Trenton Middle School members competed in STAR Event competition.

Advocacy – Adria Willey and Harley Hall – Silver

Chapter Service Project Portfolio – Elliana Cowling, Summer Martin, Savannah Triplet – Silver

National Programs – Krysta McCullough and Maurissa Bonta – Gold

Focus on Children- Zoie McGowan, Kaylea Boyle, and Ivy Foster – Silver

Food Innovations – Kelsey Gibler and Juliet Schmadeke – Silver

Recycle and Redesign – Kaylor Farris – Silver

National Digital Stories for Change Competition – Delaney Franklin, Gracyn Rongey and Kammi Phillips – Gold and National

Voting Delegates from Trenton Middle School were Gracyn Rongey and Delaney Franklin.

The Following Trenton High School members competed in STAR Event competition.

Food Innovations – Halle Lotz and Balea Jeannoutot – Gold

Life Event Planning – Sarah Jordan, Mykah Hurley, Salem Croy – Gold and Nationals

Food Innovations – Werthen Gass – Gold and Nationals

Those receiving Gold and National will attend the National Leadership Conference STAR Event

Competition in Atlanta, Georgia from June 28 – July 2, 2018.

On Tuesday morning Oakley Madden, President of FCCLA Region 2 hosted the Regional meeting along with officers, Camryn Willey and McKenna Cox. Advisors to the Trenton FCCLA chapters are Suzi Beck- TMS; and Margaret Mollenhour- THS.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a Career and Technical Student Organization for young men and women enrolled in family and consumer science education courses. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work and societal issues. The Missouri association ranks fifth in the nation in membership with more than 9,800 members. There are more than 320 FCCLA Chapters across the state.

