Princeton Board of Education review bids for an electric school bus

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education reviewed bids for an electric school bus on April 11th. Three bids were received, and only one met bid specifications for delivery within six months and the inclusion of a Level II charging station. Lion Bus Company’s bid was $351,320.25 and included the bus being available that day and a charging station. No bid was accepted.

There was an update on grant application progress for an electric school bus. Princeton R-5 was awarded a VW Grant for $200,000 for the purchase of the bus. The district has also been awarded a United States Department of Agriculture Grant to assist with the purchase. Superintendent Jerry Girdner noted the district does not know the exact amount that will be contributed from the USDA at this time.

District administration will work to review bids and coordinate with all grant administrators to finalize the district’s contribution amount. It is estimated the district could have 85% of the new electric bus paid for by grants.

The board approved the administration’s application for a summer school grant. The vote was taken after the board was presented the possible grant to host summer school for this year. The program is possible due to the American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Summer School Grant.

Princeton has not held summer school in the past due to the state funding formula. The district could have lost funding from the small schools grant and the hold-harmless provision.

Girdner reported this grant for summer school is directed toward schools like Princeton that have not had a recent summer school and would be otherwise negatively impacted by the state’s funding formula.

If the grant is approved, plans could be completed by May 2nd.

Board election results were presented. Ron Parsons and Nathan Evans were elected to three-year terms. The board voted Rick Ellsworth as president and Parsons as vice president. Chad Smith was appointed as secretary, and Karla Meinke was appointed as treasurer.

It was announced that an award and baccalaureate program for Princeton will be at the First Christian Church May 4th at 6:30 in the evening. Graduation is set for May 6th at 7 o’clock at night.

Prom will be April 30th.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the retirement of High School Secretary Kami Stark. Lindsay Landis was hired as a junior high math teacher. Extra duty contracts were also approved.