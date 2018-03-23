Area schools take top honors in local FFA competition

Of 13 career development events Thursday for FFA students competing in ag contests in Trenton, Princeton FFA had three teams win first place and Savannah FFA teams finished first in two other categories of judging.

For Princeton, top honors at NCMC occurred in judging of livestock, meats, and soils. Princeton had a team finish in second place in the FFA knowledge. The best finish Thursday for Trenton FFA was second place in meats judging. The highest team finishes for Chillicothe, Gilman City, Milan, and Grundy R-5 were second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively in farm management.

In livestock, Chillicothe had a team take second place, in FFA knowledge, Milan was third and Chillicothe fourth, in horses, first place was won by North Harrison of Eagleville and the entomology category was won by Cameron.

Other results show first place winning teams that traveled to a distance to Trenton to compete Thursday. Savannah won first place in floriculture and poultry. Taking first place in agronomy was South Nodaway. Top honors in dairy foods were Northeast Nodaway. Winning first place in farm mechanics was Slater. Grabbing top honors in FFA knowledge was Paris. Forestry was won by South Shelby, and winning in nursery-landscape was DeKalb high school.

All of the FFA students were ranked individually in the judging categories.

For Princeton’s top-ranked livestock team, finishing first through fourth were Chandler Anderson, Logan Krohn, Soyer Wimer, and Payton Goodin. For Princeton’s first place meats team, Kylie Willett was first and Vivian Allen tied for fourth place.

Princeton’s soils judging team included Mario Vargas and Travis Buckler finishing first and second. Gage Sperry of Gilman City took third place in soils. Riley Still, also of Gilman City, placed third in farm management.

Ryan Smith of Milan C-2 was the highest ranked participant in FFA knowledge with Seth Hanson of Chillicothe a close second.

Winston FFA member Conner Christensen was the top-ranked individual judge for entomology.

