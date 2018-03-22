1,700 students attend annual NCMC Ag Contest day.

Approximately 1,700 high school agriculture students from 75 high schools across northern Missouri participated in the annual NCMC Ag contest day held at North Central Missouri College on Thursday, March 22.

The contests were held in cooperation with Area 2 Agriculture Educators for students to practice their judging skills in preparation for further judging competitions in the areas of agronomy, dairy foods, entomology, farm management, FFA Knowledge, forestry, floriculture, horses, livestock, meats, nursery, poultry, and soils. NCMC agriculture students also assisted with various events and organization of the day.

For more information about NCMC Ag contest, Barton Farm Campus, or the Agriculture programs at NCMC, contact Rustin Jumps at (660) 359-3948 x1336 [email protected] or visit www.ncmissouri.edu

