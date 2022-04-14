Obituary & Services: Gloria Evelyn Midgyett,

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Gloria Evelyn Midgyett, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Gloria was born the daughter of Thomas Lee and Clara Etta (Bentley) Midgyett on July 10, 1951, in Marceline, Missouri. She was a 1969 graduate of Marceline High School. She was a machine operator for many years at the Lambert Glove Factory and the Midwest Glove Factory. Her hobby was watching game shows and talking on the phone.

She is survived by three daughters, Gwen Midgyett, Scena Midgyett, and Clarice Midgyett, all of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one brother, Howard Midgyett, and wife, Helen, of Chillicothe, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Sadie Midgyett and Jasek McNally as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers, Ray, Paul, Richard, Robert, Roy Lee, Martin, and Clarence; and four sisters, Vivian Hutcherson, Nancy White, Etta Mae Midgyett, and Edna Bruce.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Help and the Meadville Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.