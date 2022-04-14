Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Gilliland, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born the daughter of Ralph and Louise (Posch) Wilson on September 11, 1959, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Kathy was a 1977 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She attended the University of Central Missouri, where she played tennis and graduated from William Woods University, Fulton, Missouri, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She worked as a staff accountant for Hardin, Cummins, Moss, & Miller, LLC, Chillicothe, Missouri, for over 30 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, where she served on several committees. She served on the Chillicothe School Board, was an active committee member of the Festival of Lights, was a member of the Chillicothe Booster Club, and an avid Hornets fan. She tirelessly volunteered for many community organizations.

She is survived by one son, Logan Gilliland and Bailey Keith of Kansas City, Missouri; two daughters, Meghann Figg and husband Travis, of Columbia, Missouri, and Erin Gilliland of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, Avery, Wesley, and Bowen Figg; two brothers, Michael Wilson and wife Kelly, of Joplin, Missouri, and Kevin Wilson of Chillicothe, Missouri; three sisters, Marilyn Myers and husband Jody, of Overland Park, Kansas, Joyce Muck and husband Gerry of Liberty, Missouri, and Chris Shearer and husband David of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mariah Gilliland; brother, Phillip Wilson; and one niece, Amanda Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in St Columban Cemetery Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church and/or the House of Prayer and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.