Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report

Trenton Building Inspector, Wes Barone, has provided a monthly report of inspections, permit applications, and other matters from February 16th to March 17, 2021.

During that time, there were 34 inspections. The category with the largest number of inspections was new construction with 14. There were 11 rental inspections.

There were 10 permit applications. Half of those involved right of way.

The building inspector’s report also indicates 20 zoning issues or notices from February 16th to March 17th and 206 business licenses since May 1st, 2020.

