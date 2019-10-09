Trenton Board of Education approves grant application requests

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved grant application requests at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Fifth-grade Communication Arts teacher Christy Gibler’s request was for a $500 GEC Community Foundation grant to purchase guided reading leveled book sets for the classroom library. Board Vice President Brandon Gibler abstained from voting on the request with Dorothy Taul and David Whitaker were absent.

Kindergarten teacher Debbie Young’s request was for a Missouri State Teachers Association grant for $498.70 to provide opportunities for cooking activities in the five kindergarten classrooms at Rissler Elementary School. The cooking activities would be based on the Laura Numeroff “If You Give a…” book series.

Building Project Liaison Dennis Gutshall provided a construction update. He said the contractors are “trying to get the project out of the ground.” The dirt excavator is to be on the site of the performing arts center on Wednesday. The dirt is to be taken down about 30 inches before putting in the fill. Gutshall noted precast panels are to go into production in December and will be installed in January or February “as the weather cooperates.” Gutshall anticipates panel installation will start at the commons and go west. The original high school sewer line will be replaced to avoid future problems.

The phone fiber line near the performing arts center construction site will be permanently rerouted, so there will be a phone and intercom in the building. Work on the concession stand will start after the Missouri Day Festival. Gutshall expects the footings and floor to be installed before winter. He does not think the entrance by the greenhouse will have to be closed during construction like was thought at one time.

Director of Special Services Tara Hoffman reported on the Special Education/English Language Learner and Testing program evaluations. She said there are 39 total staff for the Special Education program including 16 certified teachers, 20 non-certified, one secretary, and four contracted services. She noted the number of certified teachers was reduced by one last year.

Two-hundred forty-seven students are enrolled or participating in the Special Education program in preschool through 12th grade. There are four English Language Learner students.

Hoffman reported third through eighth grades will participate in Missouri Assessment Program testing. End of Course assessments for Algebra 1, Biology, English 2, and Government will also be administered. The MAP and EOC testing will be done online.

Trenton 11th graders will take the ACT on February 25th, 2020. The board of education moved into a closed session for personnel.

