Maryville football coach to be featured at Fields of Faith event in Trenton

A football coach for the Maryville Spoofhounds will be featured at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Ninth Annual Fields of Faith in Trenton.

Food, fellowship, and tailgate games will begin at C. F. Russell Stadium on the evening of October 16, 2019, at 6 o’clock. Kellen Overstreet, who is an alumnus of Penny High School in Hamilton, will speak at 7 o’clock. He also played football for the University of Wyoming.

Fields of Faith will also include personal testimonies with local and area students challenging each other to put their faith in Christ into action. Students in seventh through 12th grades and college are encouraged to participate. Children in sixth grade or younger are welcome accompanied by an adult. The event is open to anyone.

Contact Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey for more information on Fields of Faith at kbailey@trentonr9.k12.mo.us.

