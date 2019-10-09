Third Circuit Treatment Court Program receives grant

Third Judicial Circuit Judge Thomas Alley was notified the Third Circuit Treatment Court Program has been awarded a grant for the enhancement of treatment court programs in the United States.

The grant of $460,720 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance will be used in the Third Circuit, which includes Grundy, Mercer, Harrison, and Putnam counties, over a three-year period from the date of the award.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance is a component of the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs. The grant will be used to increase the program capacity, enhance services by the addition of more treatment services in all four counties, and create a new job in the area.

Grundy County commissioners and County Clerk Betty Spickard agreed to run the grant through their office. Third Circuit Treatment Court Coordinator Toni Hamilton applied for the grant in April.

