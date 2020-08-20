Trenton and Independence residents injured in ATV crash near Tindall

Residents of Trenton and Independence were injured Wednesday night in an all-terrain vehicle accident three miles east of Tindall.

Forty-five-year-old Ralph Turley of Independence was the driver of the ATV that was westbound when it went off the south side of Route O and overturned. Both he and a passenger, 33-year-old Sarah Whitt of Trenton, were ejected.

Turley was flown by a medical helicopter (LifeFlight) to the Truman Medical Center. Ms. Whitt, who received minor injuries, refused medical attention at the scene.

Neither occupant was using safety equipment and the ATV was extensively damaged.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares