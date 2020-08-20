Three children, ages 7, 3 and 1, escape injury in crash on Livingston County Route D

A resident of Bosworth was injured but three children, ages seven and younger escaped injury in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday on Livingston County Route D, two miles north of Avalon.

Injuries were moderate for 25-year-old Maddison Schenk who was taken by emergency medical services to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The patrol listed three passengers as a seven-year-old girl, a three-year-old girl, and a one-year-old boy, each of whom were not injured due to what officers called being properly secured in seat belts or child safety seats. Schenk also was using a seat belt.

The sports utility vehicle was southbound, going around a curve when the brakes apparently malfunctioned. The vehicle went off the west side of Route D, the driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to go back across the road and leave the east side where it struck a ditch.

The damage to the vehicle was extensive in the accident just after 5 o’clock on Wednesday.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

