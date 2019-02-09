Tractor-trailer strikes farm tractor on Highway 65 north of Princeton

The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from the farm tractor he drove after being struck by a tractor-trailer hit Friday morning.

An ambulance transported 44-year-old Gilbert Lawson to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. Tractor trailer driver 44-year-old Timothy Spickard of Trenton was not reported as injured.

The Patrol reports the farm tractor traveled south on Highway 65, partially on the shoulder and partially on the road when it began a left turn onto a private drive four miles north of Princeton. The southbound tractor-trailer allegedly attempted to pass the tractor before the truck struck the farm tractor in the northbound lane, and Lawson was ejected.

The tractor came to rest on Highway 65 facing northwest and was totaled. The truck continued south, ran off the east side of the road, and overturned onto its driver’s side facing south with extensive damage.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Conservation assisted at the scene of the crash.