The Grundy County Commission will meet with a representative of the Howe Company next week regarding bridges.

The weekly meeting will be held at the courthouse in Trenton on Monday due to the observance of Lincoln’s Birthday Tuesday.

John Dwiggins with the Howe Company is on Monday’s agenda at 10 o’clock. Ambulance Director Steve Tracy is on the agenda for 9 o’clock, and a CART Rock meeting with townships will be from noon to 1 o’clock.