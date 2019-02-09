Driver totals big rig west of Meadville

The Highway Patrol reports a Brunswick man sustained moderate injuries when the tractor-trailer he drove ran off the road one mile west of Meadville on Friday.

An ambulance transported 63-year-old Harold Goodwin to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The truck traveled east on Highway 36 before running off the right side of the road and striking a guardrail, ditch, and tree. The tractor-trailer was totaled.

The Patrol reports Goodwin wore a safety device at the time of the crash, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Meadville First Responders assisted at the scene.