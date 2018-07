The Highway Patrol reports a Macon man sustained serious injuries when a tractor overturned on top of him one mile east of Macon Friday afternoon.

Sixty-one-year-old Robert Polys reportedly attempted to remove a tree with the tractor on private property off Lariat Avenue when the tractor overturned.

Polys was transported to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon for treatment. The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Ambulance, and Fire assisted the Patrol.

