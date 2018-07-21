Sheep, Swine and Goat Show winners announced at the Mercer County Fair

Lacey Power with the Mercer County Fair has provided results of the fair’s Sheep, Swine, and Goat Shows.

The Sheep Show competition saw Kendra Betz of Trenton with the Grand Champion Ram. The Grand Champion Market Lamb belonged to Brylee Williams of Princeton. Wyatt Vogel of Lineville received honors with the Grand Champion Ewe, Reserve Champion Ewe, and Reserve Champion Market Lamb.

Vogel also received Easter Memorial Showmanship and placed first in county performance. Senior Showmanship went to Kristin Herndon of Hopkins with Junior Showmanship honors going to Lauren Herndon of Hopkins. Evan Boxley of Princeton placed second in county performance, and Riley Jones of Princeton placed third.

Swine Show competition saw Calvin Grady of Gallatin with the Grand Champion Boar as well as the Reserve Champion Market Hog. Grant Oaks of Harris had the Reserve Champion Boar. Remington Isaacs of Chillicothe placed the Grand Champion Gilt and received Junior Showmanship. The Reserve Champion Gilt belonged to Judd Henke of Princeton. Brylee Williams of Princeton had the Grand Champion Market Hog with Eli Henke of Princeton receiving Senior Showmanship and Easter Memorial Showmanship.

Competition in the Goat Show saw Wyatt Ellis of Bethany with the Grand Champion Buck and honors for Senior Showmanship. The Reserve Champion Buck belonged to Carter Williams of Bethany. Bryce Shipley of Mercer had the Grand Champion Doe, and Bryce Bunnell of Unionville had the Reserve Champion Doe. The Grand Champion Market Wether belonged to Brylee Williams of Princeton.

Grey Porter of Mercer had the Reserve Champion Market Wether and received first and second place in county performance.

Like this: Like Loading...